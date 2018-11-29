Virgil van Dijk happy for Liverpool to adopt PSG tactics

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk does not believe it was necessary for Paris Saint-Germain to revert to theatrics in their 2-1 win over the Reds last night.

Neymar was the chief culprit in the Parc des Princes, and while the Brazil international produced some classy moments, including starting and ending the counter-attack which resulted in PSG taking a 2-0 lead, he dedicated far more time to throwing himself to the ground and rolling around.

It was not appreciated by Jurgen Klopp, who was critical of the referee, while Van Dijk has also condemned the Ligue 1 side’s actions.

“Obviously they’re world-class players but I don’t think it’s needed in the game at times,” added the Dutchman.

“Sometimes they get hit and they will go down and sometimes I think it’s too easy and I’m getting so frustrated. It’s important to keep your head cool but…

“Every time we made a foul they all came to the ref trying to get us a yellow card. We should do the same at times and I think in the second half we did it better. It’s not the type of game that I like.

“We still respect them how they are as players because they’re world-class players, but it’s not really necessary at times.

“But they scored two goals, we lost and that’s it.”

Liverpool now require one monumental effort at Anfield to get past Serie A opponents Napoli next month.

It will not be the first time they have had to do it the hard way and just one defeat at Anfield – September’s EFL Cup loss to Chelsea – since January will give them confidence.

“We know that there’s only one chance left and we all want to take it. We’re going to do everything that’s possible,” said Van Dijk.

“We need everyone’s help. We need all the fans, we need everyone that comes to support us that night to make it a special evening for all of us.

“We know it’s going to be tough – Napoli are a fantastic team with great players, they have a great manager – but we need to keep believing in ourselves.

“We already do, I think, but at times (in Paris) it wasn’t good enough and we need to be ready for that test.”