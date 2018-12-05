Virgil Van Dijk has a strange feeling about Liverpool’s season

Virgil van Dijk reckons there is “something going on” at Liverpool this season as they look to win their first trophy in six years.

The Holland skipper had an eventual first six months at Anfield, having arrived from Southampton in a £75m deal in January, as the Reds reached the Champions League final before losing to Real Madrid.

The new campaign has also started well for Jurgen Klopp’s men, who currently sit second in the Premier League table behind Manchester City ahead of Wednesday night’s clash with Burnley.

And Van Dijk admits he has achieved nothing yet at Anfield and thinks the club is on the “right track” to have a successful season.

“I think I expected a lot from my move,” Van Dijk told ESPN FC. “I’ve expected a lot from myself, to improve as a player and as a human-being as well.

“It has been going well and good, obviously, but in the end we have nothing at this moment other than a lot of improvement and being on the right track.

“But I feel there is something going on here. We have got great momentum at the moment.

“Everyone is feeling good. Obviously we can all still improve a lot of our game, but like I said, there is definitely the feeling that we are on the right track.”

