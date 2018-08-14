Virgil van Dijk has perfect response to title talk at Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk has ordered Liverpool to focus on each game at a time if they want to push for Premier League glory this season.

Optimism is high on Merseyside that Jurgen Klopp can lead his side to their first league title since 1990, with the Reds going into the season as second favourites behind reigning champions Manchester City.

Our Liverpool blogger explained why the Reds can make up a 25-point void on Pep Guardiola’s side this season, while the belief in their credentials appeared to be well placed after the 4-0 win over West Ham on Sunday – though the match was not without controversy.

Nontheless, Van Dijk insists Klopp’s men cannot afford to get ahead of themselves though with a long campaign, which will take many twists and turns, lying ahead.

“We’ve seen the media writing about us as the new champions and stuff but we don’t really look at those things,” said Van Dijk. “We need to just focus game by game.

“We want to do well. We want to achieve greater things so we need to be ready for any challenge, any battle that comes to us.

“We are very well prepared, we were looking forward to this game and I think everyone could see it.

“For us it is key that we don’t look too much at other teams. We need to look at ourselves and be ready every week for any opponent we face. That is key at the moment.”

Liverpool start the season as most people’s second favourites for the Premier League title.

“The most important thing is that we look at ourselves,” the Dutchman continued when asked about competing with City.

“We know that right now we have a great squad. We have a lot of quality players. Everyone who plays for Liverpool has a lot of quality.

“It’s all about being consistent. We want to challenge for any competition.

“Of course, we want to challenge. I do not feel any pressure in that case but we play every game to win, that’s how our mindset is.”

Van Dijk’s central-defensive partner in the short term looks like being Joe Gomez, with Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan and Dejan Lovren all sidelined.

The 21-year-old endured injury problems of his own last season, with an ankle operation forcing him to miss the Champions League final, but he coasted through the Premier League opener.

“I was not really worried to be fair,” added Van Dijk.

“I’ve played a couple of games pre-season with Joe at centre-back and I have a very good relationship with him, a very good understanding outside of the pitch as well.

“We need everyone in the squad. It’s very important at our club. Everyone needs to be ready when we need you. Everyone realises this.”

Liverpool face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in their second game of the season next Monday night.

Fancy news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.