Real Madrid are showing interest in signing Virgil van Dijk, with a report revealing the Liverpool central defender’s preference as Los Blancos get closer to getting a deal done for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Van Dijk is one of the best central defenders in the world and has been superb for Liverpool since he moved to the club from Southampton in January 2018. The Netherlands international has won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Champions League and the EFL Cup (twice) with the Reds so far in his career, and there is a distinct possibility that he will clinch more major silverware with the Merseyside club by the end of the season.

However, there is also the chance that Van Dijk could be playing for another club next season. The 33-year-old centre-back is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the current campaign.

According to TBR, talks between Liverpool and Van Dijk over a new deal are ongoing, but there is no agreement on new terms yet.

Spanish giants Madrid are among the clubs who are now showing interest in signing Van Dijk on a free transfer in the summer of 2025.

Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, clubs in the Saudi Pro League and teams in Major League Soccer are also interested in securing the services of the former Celtic star as a free agent.

According to TBR, Van Dijk is keen to stay at Liverpool “in principle”, with the defender’s team having been “unwilling to seriously listen or consider interest from elsewhere” until now, but interest in the star is increasing.

Madrid’s interest in Van Dijk is a complete U-turn from the defending Spanish and European champions.

In January, the Spanish media reported that agents of Van Dijk had offered him to Madrid.

The plan was for the Dutchman to join Los Blancos as a free agent in the summer transfer window.

Madrid turned down the chance to sign Van Dijk at the time, but it now appears that they have changed their mind on the Liverpool star, who was described in May 2024 as “the best in the world and probably the best the club has ever had in that position” by his Anfield teammate Joe Gomez.

Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid ‘virtually’ done

One Liverpool player who is almost certain to join Madrid in the summer transfer window, unless something dramatic happens, is Alexander-Arnold.

TEAMtalk has long reported that Madrid have been trying hard to sign the England international right-back as a free agent in the summer of 2025.

Like Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold is also out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

According to Fichajes, Alexander-Arnold “has had a virtually closed agreement” with Madrid and will arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent.

Latest Real Madrid news: Konate interest, Rodrygo exit

Van Dijk is the third Liverpool defender that Madrid are reportedly interested in.

There is speculation that Madrid are keen on Ibrahima Konate as well.

Konate has established himself as a rock at the heart of the Liverpool defence alongside Van Dijk.

With the defender yet to sign a new deal with Liverpool, Madrid believe that they could be able to strike an agreement with the Reds over a summer move.

Madrid have received a huge boost in their quest to sign Theo Hernandez from AC Milan in the January transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent Rudy Galetti reported this month that Madrid are interested in bringing the left-back back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

A report in Spain has claimed that Hernandez wants to move to Los Blancos and is doing everything possible to make it happen.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are showing interest in signing Madrid forward Rodrygo in the summer transfer window.

A Spanish report has claimed that the Gunners will have to pay £83million for the Brazil international forward, but even then Los Blancos may not be keen on selling him.

POLL: How many goals will Kylian Mbappe score in his first season at Real Madrid?