Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has admonished himself over the penalty he conceded against Manchester City – and insists the incident serves as a reminder that there is always room for improvement.

The usually unflappable Van Dijk was at fault for the one real incident in Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Pep Guardiola’s champions when he lunged in on City substitute Leroy Sane and conceded a late penalty, which Riyad Mahrez proceeded to blaze over the crossbar.

While discussions over the missed spot-kick – and what might have been – still rankle with the City players – it did mean, however, Liverpool extended their run of not conceding a home league goal to 841 minutes stretching back to February 24 and Michail Antonio’s consolation for West Ham.

“I think to keep a clean sheet after a penalty in the last five minutes makes me a very happy man,” added the Dutchman.

“It was not smart from me personally and hopefully it will never happen again.

“Eighty-five minutes, you obviously get a bit fatigued, and that moment goes by in a split second and I decided to dive in, which is not what I would normally do.

“It was a decision I made and hopefully it will be the last time I make that decision at that time.”

Van Dijk also was honest in his assessment of Liverpool’s goals for the season when he added: “We aim to improve every game and we want to win every game.

“After the international break there are three important games against Huddersfield, Red Star and Cardiff so we want to be ready for that.”

Meanwhile, Sky Sports pundits Graeme Souness and Jamie Carragher have identified one key area where Liverpool look short this season.

Fancy news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.