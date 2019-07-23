Virgil van Dijk reveals why Liverpool success is bigger than personal glory

Virgil van Dijk says that Liverpool claiming silverware is a “bigger goal” than his “dream” of winning the Ballon d’Or.

After a successful season for the world’s most expensive centre-back – winning the Champions League with the Reds while narrowly missing out to Manchester City for the Premier League title and reaching the Nations League final – Van Dijk has been made the bookies’ favourite for the award that is handed out by France Football.

The last defender to win the award was former Juventus and Real Madrid centre-back Fabio Cannavaro in 2006, when he captained Italy to the World Cup, and Van Dijk hopes to follow in his footsteps.

“If people are talking about it – you can’t say it doesn’t do you something,” Van Dijk, who was voted the PFA Players’ Player of the Year for the past season, told Sky Sports News.

“But it’s a subject we don’t have any influence on. I can’t change anything right now other than get fit, stay fit and that’s the situation.

“Winning something like that is a dream come true for every footballer in the world. If you don’t then you just get on with it and try to perform better than last year.

Read more: Liverpool stars rounded on Sevilla defender Joris Gnagnon after his shocking challenge on left-back Yasser Larouci in the friendly defeat in Boston.

“It would be fantastic, and I would be very proud.

“But the main thing will be to focus on what we do all together and achieving the bigger goal – that’s getting silverware with the club.”

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!