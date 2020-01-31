Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has said that Netherlands teammate Steven Bergwijn will prove his worth as a “great” signing for Tottenham.

Bergwijn moved to Spurs from PSV on Wednesday in a £27m deal and admitted that playing under boss Jose Mourinho was a big factor in him sealing the transfer.

Mourinho revealed in his latest press conference that the 22-year-old could be in line to make his debut in the crunch Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

Indeed, Bergwijn will be hoping to cause a stir in North London in the hope of retaining his place in the Netherlands squad for Euro 2020 this summer.

Speaking to the Daily Star, international ally Van Dijk revealed his admiration for the winger and hopes he can muster a spell of form to carry through until the end of the season.

“Yes, he’s a great player,” Van Dijk said. “He has to be otherwise he wouldn’t have made the transfer.

“But it’s all about showing it on the pitch also. So he has to work hard, enjoy also the moment and progress and be patient as well.

“If that’s the case in the next six months, then it will benefit us in the Euros as well.”

Along with the signing of Bergwijn, Tottenham have made Giovani Lo Celso’s loan move from Real Betis into a permanent deal.

Spurs have been linked with a move for a striker this month, with Harry Kane’s hamstring injury set to keep the England skipper out until April.

However, one potential deal was ruled out on Friday as Real Sociedad issued a statement confirming that Willian Jose would be staying at the club.

Mourinho has admitted that while he would like to bring another attacker in before Friday’s 11pm deadline, he is not expecting any more signings to be completed.

“I am not expecting (more signings),” the Portuguese said. “The market is open so anything can happen but I am not expecting anything to happen. I am happy.”

