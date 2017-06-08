Virgil Van Dijk transfer hopes not over for Liverpool – reports

Liverpool’s attempts to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton may not be completely over after all, according to reports on Thursday morning.

The Reds issued a statement on Wednesday evening for which they apologised to Southampton and signalled the end of their interest in him. The news came a day just after Saints reported Liverpool to the Premier League with a complaint of an illegal approach over the Dutchman.

However, both the Daily Telegraph and The Times don’t think this is necessarily the end of Liverpool’s efforts to land the player and both papers believe a deal could still go through this summer.

The Telegraph‘s Sam Wallace writes that “A world-record offer could possibly make them reconsider, but this summer the mood is very different to previous years.”

But he then adds: “One thing is certain: any club who want Van Dijk will have to be much more discreet in the process than Liverpool.”

The Times‘ Paul Joyce, meanwhile, believes the deal could still go through if the player himself now tries to force through a move.

Joyce recalls how a stubborn Saints initially rejected Liverpool’s attempts to sign Dejan Lovren back in 2014, before the player forced the issue and backed the club into a corner.

However, before any deal does go through, it seems Liverpool will have to answer to a Premier League enquiry over their approach for the player.

And it seems with Liverpool pillaging Saints for the likes of Lovren, Adam Lallana, Rickie Lambert, Sadio Mane and Nathaniel Clyne in recent years, it would appear their efforts to land Van Dijk were simply just too much for the south-coast club to stomach.

TEAMtalk says…

Our belief is that Van Dijk now looks unlikely to join Liverpool.

Reports in Italy suggest the club have already moved on and targeted Lazio’s Stefan De Vrij and we believe it would need a huge turn of events now for Saints to consider doing business with Liverpool – no matter what money the Reds offer for the defender.