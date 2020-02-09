Virgil van Dijk’s stance on future revealed, as Liverpool prep new contract

Liverpool will reportedly offer Virgil van Dijk terms on a new contract this summer with the Dutchman having no plans to leave Anfield.

The towering centre-back was linked with a surprise move to Juventus recently.

The Sun on Sunday reported that Juve were hopeful Van Dijk’s success at Anfield could tempt him to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere.

But in a Q&A with James Pearce of The Athletic he revealed that Van Dijk has no plans to leave Liverpool anytime soon.

Van Dijk is now seen as the world’s best centre-back, highlighted by his second-place finish in the 2019 Ballon d’Or just behind Lionel Messi.

The £75million that Klopp paid Southampton a little over two years ago now looks a bargain with Van Dijk already helping the Reds to glory in the Champions League and with the Premier League all but wrapped up.

The reporter also claims Liverpool will enter negotiations with Van Dijk in the summer over fresh terms on his current £125,000-a-week contract.

The 28-year-old has three years left on that deal, but his new arrangement will likely see him on a contract around the £200,000 a week mark.

There were rumours of a new deal in the offing in September, but Van Dijk said: “There is nothing going on, so that’s it. It’s not on me!”

