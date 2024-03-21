Vital Aston Villa star reveals his aim to join ‘Arsenal or Chelsea’ with ‘Big Six’ dream admission made

Leon Bailey has hinted that he'd like to join Chelsea or Arsenal

Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey has revealed that he has his sights set on joining a ‘big’ Premier League club like ‘Arsenal or Chelsea’ in the future.

The Jamaica international has played a key role in the Villains’ success this season, scoring an impressive eight goals and making eight assists in 27 Premier League games so far.

Aston Villa currently sit in fourth place in the table and are on track to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 1982, back when it was still called the European Cup, although they did play in the Europa League in 2010.

Unai Emery has masterminded their success, taking them from being relegation contenders when Steven Gerrard was manager to where they are now.

Bailey signed for Aston Villa in 2021 and this season has been his best in England by far. Now, the 26-year-old believes he’s shown he has the quality to play at a ‘big six’ club.

His comments are slightly bizarre, however, considering his team are currently above Chelsea – who are one of the teams he mentions.

‘Happy’ Leon Bailey reveals Arsenal, Chelsea admiration

Speaking on the Let’s Be Honest Podcast, Bailey admitted that he is looking to make a move to one of the ‘big six,’ even though he only signed a new contract with Aston Villa last month.

“You have big teams in England, they call themselves the big six. The Arsenals and the Chelseas, for example,” Bailey said.

“It has always been my dream to play in the Premier League and I am right now. Who wouldn’t want to go to a massive team? Especially coming out of Jamaica, do you know how big that is for the country? Especially being who I am as well.

“It would shine more light and that has been my focus whenever overseas.

“It is to use my platform to be able to shine a light on the country and the young talents. It’s difficult for us Jamaicans to even make it to Europe.”

Bailey is under contract at Villa Park until 2027 and it seems unlikely that he’ll be sold any time soon given his importance to Emery’s team.

The winger insists he is ‘comfortable’ and ‘happy’ where he is but despite his team’s success this season, he reckons he should be playing at a ‘massive’ club rather than the seven-time league title winners and former European champions Aston Villa.

