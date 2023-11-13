Vital Everton star becomes Newcastle priority for January in risk of Anthony Gordon repeat

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has put Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite at the top of his wish list for the January transfer window, according to reports.

Last January, Newcastle raided Everton to sign Anthony Gordon and now it appears they have their eyes on another homegrown member of the Toffees’ squad. A report on FootballTransfers has revealed that Howe is a big fan of Branthwaite and wants him to be the man to bolster the Newcastle backline.

Over the summer, the Magpies were already thinking of investing in a new centre-back who could become a long-term successor to Fabian Schar.

However, they postponed their pursuit of a new defender into 2024 and have been working on their shortlist in recent weeks.

TEAMtalk has today revealed that they are planning a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah. They will have to keep their options open, though, since the Bundesliga leaders may not want to do business.

Now, FootballTransfers has added Branthwaite’s name into contention. According to the website, Howe believes he would slot in nicely in the Newcastle defence.

That is despite Branthwaite being left-footed, when Newcastle already have Sven Botman as a regular starter of a similar profile.

It is claimed that Branthwaite could nevertheless be deployed on the right-hand side of a defensive partnership, with his pace complementing Kieran Trippier at right-back.

READ MORE: Everton facing battle with Inter Milan to snap up highly-touted Bundesliga attacking talent

Besides, Botman is currently sidelined with a knee injury, which has highlighted how Newcastle – especially while still involved in the Champions League – might need more depth in defence.

Everton, though, have Branthwaite under contract until 2027 after rewarding him with an extension last month.

The 21-year-old returned to the club over the summer after a loan spell with PSV in the Eredivisie. He has not missed a minute of their most recent 12 matches between the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

Branthwaite open to Newcastle move

Interestingly, the report suggests a move to Newcastle is not something he would reject; instead, he appears to be intrigued by the prospect of playing at St. James’ Park.

No contact between the two clubs is said to have been made yet, though, so it will be a case of being patient if Branthwaite does want to make the move.

Given that he put pen to paper on a new contract only a few weeks ago, it would be surprising to see him leave Everton so soon after his reintegration into their setup, but stranger things have happened in football.

Furthermore, the report explains that Newcastle think other bidders will be in for Branthwaite in the summer, which is why they might be encouraged to get ahead of the competition with a January bid.