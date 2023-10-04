Euro Paper Talk: Vital Man Utd star considers leaving as Italian giant swoop; Chelsea, Arsenal receive huge blow in Osimhen race

Juventus are considering a move for Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof, Arsenal and Chelsea will face competition from Real Madrid for one of Europe’s best strikers, while Manchester City are set to make a bid for one of Brazil’s most exciting young talents – all in Wednesday’s edition of Euro Paper Talk.

JUVE PLOT MOVE FOR MAN UTD DEFENDER

Defending has been a real issue for Man Utd in the early stages of this season. They have conceded 11 goals in seven Premier League matches so far – which has left them in 10th place in the table.

They also conceded three goals to Galatasaray at Old Trafford on Tuesday – resulting in their second defeat in as many games in the Champions League.

Erik ten Hag’s preferred centre-back combination is Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. However, Martinez is facing up to three months on the sidelines with a serious foot injury. The manager, as a result, has been forced to rely on his backup options.

Harry Maguire, who was linked with a move away from Old Trafford throughout the summer, has made three appearances so far this term.

He has still only played 26 minutes of football in the Premier League, though. Jonny Evans, on the other hand, has also played three matches this season.

Lindelof seems to be ahead of both of them in the pecking order. The 29-year-old, who has spent the last six years at Man United, is set for more regular first-team football now that Martinez is unavailable.

Lindelof started Man Utd’s 3-2 defeat to Galatasaray, but there is currently speculation surrounding his future.

Juventus mulling Lindelof raid

According to reports from Spain, as cited by Sport Mole, Serie A giants Juventus are considering making a bid for him when the transfer window re-opens in January.

It’s noted that Lindelof ‘intends to continue playing at the highest level,’ but he is ‘contemplating his future’ at Man Utd.

Juve are said to be in the market for a new centre-back after parting ways with veteran Leonardo Bonucci.

Man Utd would likely need to bring in a new defender before sanctioning a sale of Lindelof. His contract set to expire at the end of the season, though, so January could represent the last chance for them to get a fee for him.

One potential replacement option is Goncalo Inacio, who Ten Hag is thought to be keen on signing.

With that in mind, if the Red Devils do sign a new centre-back, it is possible Lindelof could join Juventus this winter.

REAL MADRID JOIN CHELSEA, ARSENAL IN OSIMHEN PURSUIT

Real Madrid will make a move for Victor Osimhen if they miss out on Kylian Mbappe next summer. Chelsea and Arsenal have been linked with the Napoli striker. (Diario AS)

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has revealed that he is keen to sign a contract extension with the Italian club, amid links with Chelsea. (Canale 5)

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan is reportedly attracting interest from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. (Calcio Mercato)

Man City have joined Liverpool in a heated battle for ideal Virgil van Dijk successor, Lucas Beraldo. (Alexsandar Vieira)

Valencia sporting director Miguel Angel Corona has fired a hands-off warning to Manchester United and Newcastle United in their pursuit of midfield starlet Javi Guerra. (Sport Mole)

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has admitted he messaged Jude Bellingham ‘almost every day’ in the summer to convince him to make the switch to the Bernabeu. (Diario AS)

Atletico Madrid want to extend Diego Simeone’s contract until 2027. The manager took charge of the Spanish club in 2011 – his current deal expires at the end of the season. (Spanish press)

MAN CITY ‘PLANNING JANUARY BID’ FOR BRAZILIAN DIAMOND

Manchester City are ‘planning to make an offer’ for Boca Juniors left-back Valentin Barco. The 19-year-old is considered to be one of the best young players in South America. (Planeta Boca Juniors)

Shakhtar Donetsk’s chief executive Serhiy Palkin has confirmed the club are in discussions with Tottenham Hotspur over a payment package for Manor Solomon. (Sports Mole)

Lens centre-back Kevin Danso snubbed a move to Wolves and Brentford in the summer to prioritise Champions League football with the French club. (L’Equipe)

Erik ten Hag sack rumours at Man Utd have caught the attention of his former club Ajax. (Voetbal Primeur)

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Tottenham could sell Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg if they get an offer of £28m, with Juventus the frontrunners for the 28-year-old. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona will reportedly listen to offers for all first-team players as the club are still operating above the 270m euros (£234m) La Liga-imposed annual spending limit. (SPORT)

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, who has been linked with a move to Inter Miami, could leave Real Madrid as the Spanish club feel the 38-year-old is no longer operating at his best. (Football Espana)