Real Madrid are monitoring Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister and Chelsea ace Enzo Fernandez and have also been linked with Martin Zubimendi of Arsenal, but it is a Paris Saint-Germain midfielder that Los Blancos are dreaming of signing, according to a reliable source.

A key area that Real Madrid plan to strengthen in the summer of 2026 is midfield. It has been well-documented that then Madrid manager, Xabi Alonso, wanted to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer of 2025 before the Spain international midfielder moved to Arsenal from Real Sociedad.

There have been rumours in the Spanish media that Real Madrid remain keen on Zubimendi, although the midfielder’s recent comments to Cadena SER made it clear that he does not fancy leaving the Emirates Stadium for Santiago Bernabeu anytime soon.

Sources have told us that Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is a player that Real Madrid are monitoring.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that Real Madrid also hold interest in Enzo Fernandez, with Chelsea willing to sell the Argentina international midfielder at the right price.

However, it is Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha who is Madrid’s ‘dream’ target, according to ESPN.

ESPN Madrid correspondent Alex Kirkland said: “This should be Madrid’s top priority in the summer window.

“None of the players who were supposed to replace Kroos and Modric – especially Eduardo Camavinga 0 have stepped up.

“Arda Güler has been given plenty of opportunities this season, and has done well, but isn’t quite there, either.

“Vitinha would be the dream signing, but Madrid know exactly how difficult it can be to successfully extract a player from PSG.

“Just ask Mbappe. But that’s the calibre of player they need to be looking at.

“Attempts to develop a new Kroos or Modric have failed; it’s time to bring in a ready-made replacement.”

Could Real Madrid sign Vitinha from PSG?

Vitinha is one of the best midfielders in the world, and it is hard to see PSG sell him anytime soon.

PSG refused to sell Kylian Mbappe to Madrid, with the France international striker eventually ending up at Estadio Bernabeu as a free agent.

Vitinha is under contract at PSG until the summer of 2029.

The 25-year-old is at the top of his game at the moment, and he could still get better.

There is no way that PSG will sell Vitinha, who won the Champions League with the Parisian club last season.

PSG are now a major force in European football, and while Madrid may still be the biggest club in the world, the Ligue 1 powerhouse are not going to be forced into selling any player they want to keep.

And Vitinha is certainly a player PSG want to keep.

