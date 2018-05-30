Wagner commits long-term future to Huddersfield with new deal

Huddersfield boss David Wagner and his coaching team have signed new three-year contracts, the Premier League club have announced.

Wagner, assistant Christophe Buhler and first-team coach Andrew Hughes will remain at the John Smith’s Stadium until the summer of 2021.

The trio all had 12 months left on their previous contracts, but their new deals end months of speculation over their future, with various rival clubs across Europe reported to be keen on enticing Wagner away from West Yorkshire.

“The decision to extend my stay at this club was not a difficult one,” Wagner, 46, said.

“The relationship Christoph, Andy and I have with (chairman) Dean (Hoyle), the rest of the board, the staff and the supporters is special.

“We’ve achieved some incredible things together in two and a half years and now I’m excited about the future.

“We still have a lot of work to do as we adapt to life in the Premier League, but this club and its people have the ambition, desire and attitude to take this challenge on.

“Finally, a message to Huddersfield Town fans everywhere. Thank you for the support you have shown us and the players since I joined the club; it’s been such a big factor in the success we’ve enjoyed.”

Terriers owner and chairman Hoyle said he had always remained confident Wagner would commit himself to the club amid continued rumours linking the German with a summer departure.

“I understand why David is so talked about and sought-after given the things he has achieved here,” Hoyle said.

“He’s a very talented head coach and has played a huge role in transforming Huddersfield Town into the club it is today.

“However, I have never had any doubts about David’s future. Time and again he has shown his commitment to Huddersfield Town, as the club has demonstrated its commitment to him.

“It’s also important that the futures of Christoph and Andrew are secure. They’ve played integral parts in the success we’ve all enjoyed.

“Together, they make a fantastic, talented coaching team as they all bring different skillsets to the table.

“We have a fantastic working relationship and we’re looking forward to taking on the challenge of establishing Huddersfield Town in the Premier League together.”

Wagner has emerged as one of English football’s hottest properties since arriving in England as a relative unknown to replace previous boss Chris Powell in November 2015.

The former Borussia Dortmund reserve-team coach steered the Terriers away from relegation trouble before winning promotion in his first full season via a penalty shootout in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Huddersfield were big favourites for an instant return to the second tier, having returned to the top flight for the first time in 45 years, but defied the odds again to secure another season in the Premier League.