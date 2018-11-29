Wagner lauds Huddersfield man as the best in PL for his age

Huddersfield boss David Wagner believes midfielder Philip Billing is the best player for his age in the Premier League.

Billing, 22, has been outstanding for the Terriers this season and won rave reviews from a clutch of pundits for his performance in Sunday’s win at Wolves.

“He is a player you rarely find in football with all the skills that he has, plus now what he has added to his game,” said Wagner, whose side bid to extend their unbeaten run to four games at home to Brighton on Saturday.

“I can name you not one 22-year-old player who is comparable with him. This is the truth.

“He’s 6ft 6in, left-footed, unbelievable shot, quick, vision, technique, long throw-in, endurance and now fighting spirit as well.

“I can’t name you another (22-year-old) player, but obviously I’m not a scout. Maybe some scouts are able to name one.”

Billing arrived at Huddersfield for a trial from Danish club Esbjerg aged 16 during the 2012/13 season and made rapid progress through the Terriers’ age groups.

He made his first-team debut in the Sky Bet Championship in 2014 aged 17 and made 22 appearances in total last season after Huddersfield had returned to the top flight for the first time in 45 years.

The Denmark Under-21 international has started in each of the Terriers’ Premier League games this time around.

“What Phil has added to his game this season consistently is that he has a mindset for defending and aggression, that it is enjoyable to defend and bring aggression into a game.

“This is the only thing he has added to his game. Everything else he had before. We’ve all known, maybe more than him, now he knows it as well and he’s enjoying it.”

Huddersfield clinched their first league win of the season against Fulham earlier this month and climbed out of the bottom three on Sunday with victory at Molineux.

The Terriers have taken seven points from their last three games and aim to make it four Premier League games unbeaten on Saturday for the first time since last December.

Wagner confirmed centre-half Mathias Jorgensen will return to the starting line-up after sitting out a one-game ban at Wolves.

But fellow defender Terence Kongolo is struggling with a leg knock and striker Laurent Depoitre is also doubtful due to a groin injury. Both players will be monitored.