Wagner not worried that Huddersfield have been written off

Huddersfield boss David Wagner is not concerned his side have been written off in the Premier League.

The Terriers slipped to the bottom of the table after last week’s defeat at Leicester and will bid for their first league win of the season against Tottenham at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

“Since I arrived we’ve been much more written off than not so. It’s absolutely nothing new for us,” Wagenr said.

“If you are propping up the table there is only one direction you can go and that’s north.”

Wagner has no new injury concerns, but Danny Williams and Ramadan Sobhi (both knee) are still out, while the Town boss was coy on whether he will make tactical or personnel changes.

“We will see,” he added. “I don’t like to speak about individuals and our formation or shape today. We will hopefully find the best solutions and the best way to cause them some problems.

“We haven’t scored a lot of goals in the last few home games – this is the truth – but it’s only us that can change it. This is what we will try to do. This is our aim.”

Want all the latest football news directly on your timeline? Like our Facebook page.