Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insists a decision over whether to sign Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho permanently will be left on hold to next summer.

The former Liverpool star moved to the Allianz Arena late in the summer window after a disappointing 18-month spell at Barcelona and has shown glimpses that he can recapture his form on Merseyside while in Bavaria.

The Bundesliga giants have an option to buy Coutinho for a €120million next summer, with reports stating that even if they don’t take up that option, the Blaugrana will look to sell the playmaker elsewhere – with a return to the Premier League the most likely next option.

However, amid claims Bayern are already willing to take up the option to shell out a club-record fee for Coutinho, Rummenigge was quick to stress than no deal had yet been struck.

“Philippe’s a player with a lot of quality,” Rummenigge told Kicker.

“He doesn’t have the attitude of a star. He’s a friendly person, popular around the club and we’re really happy with the deal we managed to close.”

However, when asked to confirm if they would keep him next season, he added: “We will decide when the moment arrives.”

Bayern paid €8.5million to land Coutinho on loan, as well as taking on Coutinho’s salary, after Jurgen Klopp admitted that Liverpool could not afford to bring Coutinho back to Anfield,

Coutinho has netted two goals and provided three assists in nine games for the Bavarians and the player claimed last month he already feels settled in Germany.

“Every day I feel a little better, I am very happy,” he told Sky Sports Germany. “Bayern are more of a family than my old clubs. I know there’s the atmosphere of Liverpool, but it’s even more of a family here.”

Coutinho is also making an effort to learn some German in order to communicate with his teammates.

“Thiago is Brazilian and speaks Portuguese. He helped a lot in the first few days, especially in terms of communication.

“German is damn difficult! But I’ve decided to learn a bit. Also a few employees speak Portuguese, that’s what made it easy.”