Theo Walcott is convinced Aaron Ramsey will light up the Premier League after claiming he believes the Welshman is desperate to return to the Emirates.

Ramsey, 30, has struggled to make a tangible impact since his free agent switch to Juventus in 2019. The midfielder signed on lucrative wages, but that hasn’t stopped several Juve managers regularly selecting alternative options ahead of him.

Ramsey’s current deal in Turin expires in 2023, though speculation over a premature exit in the coming January window has swirled.

Indeed, cash-rich Newcastle and Everton have both been linked with the former Gunner. However, Ramsey’s big salary will likely see Everton pull out of the race.

High wages isn’t something that will deter Newcastle any more. But according to Southampton and ex-Arsenal winger Walcott, Ramsey would love nothing more than to return to north London.

Despite featuring sparingly in Turin, Ramsey remains a constant presence on the international stage. He impressed yet again on Tuesday night as Wales secured a critical 1-1 draw with Belgium. That result helped ensure they will be seeded in the next phase of World Cup qualification for non-group winners.

Walcott believes his international exploits show Ramsey still has plenty to give. Furthermore, he suggested a return to Arsenal would be of benefit to both the player and club.

“I’ll find out, give him a call and pester him (on if he’s returning to the Premier League),” Walcott told talkSPORT (via Goal).

“It would be lovely for him to come back. I feel like he would want to. Some part of me in my head is thinking he wants to come back to Arsenal.

“It’s one of those things, he’s at Juventus. He played very well for Wales last night. A lot of people have been on his back in Italy and I haven’t seen enough of it.

“But he’s a leader. He’s a workhorse. Still playing for his country and has all these caps. It would be great for him to come back to the Premier League.

Newcastle need to target experienced midfielder like Ramsey The position Newcastle are in requires an experienced leader to help them improve.

“We want all these players back in the Premier League, [Cristiano] Ronaldo is back as well.”

Juventus have widely been reported to be open to shifting Ramsey on in January. They are so determined to rid their books of his wages, in fact, that a move with the absence of a transfer fee has even been touted.

At age 30, Ramsey is not in line with Arsenal’s recent transfer policy. However, few could argue he wouldn’t be a risk worth taking given he could be available for nothing.

Arsenal lead four-way scrap for Ajax defender

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly leading a four-way Premier League chase for impressive Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui, with the Dutch giants likely to be forced into his sale in January.

Ajax are seemingly looking at his sale in the winter window with his contract due to expire next summer. Their director of football Marc Overmars is desperately trying to tie him down to a new deal. But so far, all negotiations have failed to see an agreement reached.

Now, according to Eurosport, his exit in January looks to be the most likely outcome. And while Ajax could look to sell And they state Arsenal head the queue for the full-back, despite the excellent form of summer signing Takehiro Tomiyasu.

They state the Gunners hope to use their connection with Overmars to secure the signing of the 24-year-old.

However, they are not alone in their interest for Mazraoui. As per the report, Manchester City and Brighton are also expressing a strong interest in the player.

But the strongest competition might yet come from Leeds United. Their director of football Victor Orta is also a fan of Mazraoui’s and sees him as a solid addition to Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

