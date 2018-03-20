Walcott talks up Everton form of January recruit Tosun

Theo Walcott believes Everton’s recent improvement can be credited to the form of January recruit Cenk Tosun – after he explained what it was like to play alongside the powerful Turk.

After a relatively quiet start, Tosun has begun to find his feet in the Premier League and now has four goals in seven appearances for the clubn.

The £27million target man has actually netted all those goals in his last thee games and Walcott has explained how his addition to the side has seen his own focus slightly shift.

“Without a doubt, when you have a big man up front and you put it into an area and he attacks it, that is all you want as a winger,” Walcott said.

“That is all I want and what he (Tosun) is going to want. The manager has always told me to deliver a good ball into the area when I can.

“I put in a few good ones at Stoke and Cenk showed his class. We see it every day in training. It always takes time to get used to the Premier League and a different culture and to get to know your team-mates.

“But he has settled in really well. He is a great finisher and a great man, as well. I am really pleased for him.”