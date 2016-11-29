Walcott talks up Giroud after revealing his Arsenal frustrations

Theo Walcott has stressed the importance of Olivier Giroud to Arsenal – but admits the Frenchman is ‘getting tired’ with life on the Gunners bench.

Giroud has played something of a bit-part role for Arsenal this season with Alexis Sanchez preferred in attack.

The striker, however, has still made a big contribution to the Gunners’ cause, scoring five goals so far, despite only making two starts for the club this season.

There were murmurings last week that Giroud was frustrated at Arsenal – and now Walcott has confirmed as much.

“Olivier’s strengths are fantastic,” Walcott said.

“I know he will be frustrated with the amount of games he has not played but if you look at his scoring record and how effective he has been when he has been on the pitch – again on Saturday, coming off the bench and grabbing an assist.

“It just shows he keeps on reminding the manager what he can do.”

Giroud could be in line for a start in the EFL Cup quarter-final tie with Southampton, althought Wenger says he has a hamstring worry.

He said: “The only worry we have is Giroud.

“He looked to touch his hamstring. We have to see how deep the damage is.”