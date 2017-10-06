Wales boss Coleman relishing huge Irish test

Wales coach Chris Coleman believes the Republic of Ireland will be coming to Cardiff on Monday night ‘expecting to get a result’.

Coleman’s side beat Georgia 1-0 in Tbilisi to ensure they would be in pole position for second spot ahead of their group finale with the Republic of Ireland on Monday.

Tom Lawrence came up with a stunning 49th-minute winner to give Wales a third-successive Group D victory.

“I think it will be a sensational atmosphere in Cardiff,” Coleman said. The Republic will come to party, they won’t fear us. They won’t be afraid, they’ll come to us and expect to get a result.

“We’ll be up against it, but these are the games you want to be involved in. How many times have we’ve been in this position with nothing on it?

“We always seem to play other countries who are involved and celebrating – but we welcome the pressure.”

A draw against the Republic might be enough to book Wales’ place in the November play-offs.

But Coleman said Wales will play their normal game and go out to win the match.

“We’re on dangerous ground if we go in with a game plan of trying to soak the pressure up for 90 minutes,” Coleman said.

“We are too good to do that. we’ll go and attack, go and score goals, we have to do that – it’s our strength.

“A point maybe OK, but we’ll go for three points. that’s the way it’s set up.”