Wales call up Barnsley star as Norwich forward withdraws

Watkins, 26, will miss Wales’ last two Group D qualifiers, in Georgia and at home against the Republic of Ireland, and has been replaced by his former Barnsley team-mate Ryan Hedges.

“Marley Watkins has withdrawn from the Wales squad through injury and has been replaced by Barnsley striker Ryan Hedges,” the Wales Football Association confirmed.

“It represents a first senior call-up for Hedges, who has previously represented Wales at Under-19 and Under-21 level.”

Watkins, sent off after stepping off the bench in Norwich’s 2-1 win at Reading on Saturday, joined the club on a free transfer in June after rejecting a new deal at Barnsley.

“Gutted to have to pull out of the Wales squad with an injury. All the best to the boys for the next two games,” Watkins said on Twitter.