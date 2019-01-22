Wales defender Chris Mepham is confident Bournemouth will provide the perfect environment to develop after completing his transfer from Brentford.

The 21-year-old, capped four times by his country, has long been on the radar of Cherries boss Eddie Howe.

Centre-back Mepham completed his move to the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday afternoon, signing a “long-term” contract for an undisclosed fee believed to be £12million.

“It’s taken a while to get my signature on the dotted line but it’s been worth the wait,” Mepham told afcbTV.

“There’s so much to like about this club, not least the manager. Eddie Howe is a fantastic manager and what he’s done here is remarkable, so to be working under him every day is a really exciting prospect.

“I’m still young and have lots to learn and develop on my game, but I can’t wait to get started, to meet everyone and to get out on the training pitch.”

Mepham made 48 appearances in all competitions for Brentford this season, as well as playing for Wales in their Nations League games during September.

The defender becomes Bournemouth’s third new arrival of the January transfer window following the loan signing of Nathaniel Clyne and the £19million purchase of striker Dominic Solanke.

A message from the man himself 👍#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/OcbEnEV9Sv — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) January 22, 2019

Cherries boss Howe believes Mepham will be able to realise his potential as he makes the step up to regular Premier League football.

“Chris is a talented, young defender who has been on our radar for some time, so I am delighted he is finally our player,” Howe said.

“He has shown a huge amount of potential in his time at Brentford and while playing for Wales, and we believe this is the perfect environment to continue his development.

“Chris is a good defender and comfortable on the ball, and we believe he will be a great addition to the squad here.”

Bournemouth beat West Ham 2-0 at the weekend to sit 12th in the table, and are next in Premier League action when they host Chelsea on January 30.

Get the latest personalised Cherries products on our new TEAMtalk Bournemouth shop!