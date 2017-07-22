Walker sets precedent as City agree huge Mendy fee

Manchester City have reportedly agreed to pay Monaco £52million for left-back Benjamin Mendy.

Widespread reports claim the deal for the 23-year-old will be finalised next week, with Pep Guardiola’s side also on the brink of announcing the signing of fellow full-back Danilo in an expected £35million deal from Real Madrid.

News of Mendy’s likely arrival follows on from their signing last week of Kyle Walker from Tottenham, in a deal which could topple £54million.

Monaco demanded a Walker-style fee for Mendy and it seems City have got their man, having beaten off competition from Liverpool, who instead opted for Andrew Robertson.

The double deal could will take City’s summer spending close to the £200million mark, with Mendy set to also join goalkeeper Ederson and former Monaco teammate Bernardo Silva at the Etihad.

Mendy’s impending arrival comes after a protracted period of negotiation between the clubs, with the player himself dropping a number of hints over the move on social media.

It will also mean Guardiola has fulfiled his aims of strengthening his full-back options this summer. With Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna both leaving, the club are also expected to confirm the departure of Aleksander Kolarov to Roma in the coming days.