Walker takes veiled dig at Spurs after discussing Man City aims

Kyle Walker admits he wants to add “multiple trophies” to a CV lacking silverware after joining Manchester City in a deal from Tottenham that could reach £50million.

The England right-back, 27, was confirmed as City’s third signing of the summer on Friday in a fee understood to be worth an initial £45m, with Spurs due another £5m if various add-on clauses are met.

Although David Luiz’s £50m switch to Paris Saint-Germain in 2014 and John Stones’ £47.5m move to City in 2016 initially cost their clubs more, Walker’s agency Base Soccer claimed on Twitter their client commanded “a record fee for a defender and record fee for an English player”.

Whatever the eventual outlay, it is a significant sum for Pep Guardiola’s team and takes their summer spending well beyond the £100m mark following the acquisitions of Monaco playmaker Bernardo Silva and Benfica goalkeeper Ederson.

Walker was an integral figure for a Spurs team that finished above City in each of the previous two Premier League seasons but after eight trophy-less years in North London honours are on his mind.

“With the size of the club, we need to go on and pick up silverware, get trophies left, right and centre, and hopefully that can add to my CV because I haven’t won that many things so far in my career,” Walker told CityTV.

“Tottenham was a great club, it helped me to get me to where I am now. I’ve learned a lot, especially under the current manager (Mauricio Pochettino), he’s been fantastic with me.

“But sometimes your path isn’t there and you have to move on and what a place to come and take a different path. Just win trophies – that’s all I’m about and all I want to do.

“Hopefully we win titles, that’s what I’ve come here for; the most important thing is actually winning a title.”

City moved quickly to secure the services of Walker after Guardiola’s former Barcelona right-back Dani Alves snubbed them to join Paris St Germain earlier this week.

The City boss had called Walker and his old Spurs colleague Danny Rose “the best full-backs in the league” after playing Tottenham in January, and Guardiola’s latest signing admits there is a mix of excitement and nerves about playing under him.

Walker can’t wait to learn from Guardiola

“What a manager to work under,” Walker added. “I’m excited, and a little bit nervous, I’m not going to lie.

“It’s the next chapter in my career where I can go on and learn. I think I’m at a good age now where I’m probably at the peak of my career and I just want to try and be the best player I can be.

“He’s very positive, says I’m going to fit into his style of play really well. The main thing that we’ve both said is just winning trophies. It’s a massive club, a great set of players in the team and we need to go out and win things.”

Walker is expected to head out to America with the rest of City’s squad on Monday for their pre-season tour and he could face his old Tottenham colleagues in Nashville later this month.