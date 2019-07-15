Wan-Bissaka gets advice from Zaha on how to handle Man Utd move

Wilfried Zaha may have struggled during his time at Manchester United – but the Crystal Palace winger is determined to ensure his former teammate Aaron Wan-Bissaka learns from his mistakes.

The 21-year-old defender signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford to become the most expensive uncapped British player of all time.

United have paid Palace an initial £45million for the right-back, which could eventually rise to £50million based on add-ons.

The up-front fee makes Wan-Bissaka the fifth biggest signing in the club’s history behind Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Angel Di Maria and Fred, though the deal almost collapsed at the 11th hour due to a late demand from Palace.

Wan-Bissaka has spoken of his determination to be a success at Old Trafford and it seems the player was saying all the right things when he was confirmed as a United player.

And the player has also received some sound advice from Eagles winger Zaha, who himself made a big-money money from Selhurst Park to Old Trafford in summer 2013.

“When he knew that I joined he just told me to play without fear,” Wan-Bissaka said.

“I have come here as a new signing and he said: ‘Just play your game and do what you did last season.’

“He was happy for me. He said I deserved it and I should continue working hard and doing what I do.”

Some felt Wan-Bissaka was put off by all the speculation around his future during his difficult Euro 2019 tournament with the England U21s, but he insists he didn’t let talk of a potential transfer affect him.

“I was not focused on [the speculation] really,” he said. “I do not focus on speculation, I just keep my head down and keep doing it on the pitch. It is easy for me to block out, the main thing is just playing football.

“Over the summer there was a lot to go through. I am here now and that is my main focus. I expected [the extra attention] when I came here. It is a big club so the attention will always be there.

“I just need to play my game and block it out.”

