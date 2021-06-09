Waning Man Utd star digs heels in to torpedo blockbuster transfer hopes

A declining performer in the Man Utd squad has made pulling off a superstar buy little more than a pipe dream after digging his heels in over his future, per a report.

Man Utd have been linked with a series of eye-catching transfers as they attempt to haul Man City in next season. The club’s long-running pursuit of Jadon Sancho appeared to be finally progressing after Borussia Dortmund lowered their demands. However, the latest report has revealed the strict deadline they must adhere to to pull off the coup.

Potential reinforcements in the final third have made most of the headlines, not with least the uncertainty surrounding England captain Harry Kane.

However, bubbling under the surface has been speculation over a superstar goalkeeper acquisition.

David De Gea and Dean Henderson split time between the sticks this season. That scenario seemingly indicated Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unsure of who his No. 1 is.

Splitting time in major matches would’ve been an unthinkable notion for De Gea not so long ago.

The Spaniard’s levels have dipped in recent years from his once untouchable position as the league’s top gloveman.

His failure to save a single penalty in the Europa League final defeat summed up his recent woes.

De Gea is the club’s top earner. As such, having a waning star soak up such astronomical wages puts a strain on the club’s transfer muscle.

To remedy the issue, a remarkable swap deal with Atletico Madrid was mooted last month. In that scenario, De Gea would return to his homeland and be replaced by Jan Oblak, with Dean Henderson becoming the number two.

However, the latest report from the Sun has all but extinguished their hopes of a major goalkeeping acquisition.

They report that De Gea ‘believes his future still lies at Old Trafford beyond the summer.’. Furthermore, he is reportedly of the belief that he will be once again installed as first choice.

His £375,000-per-week wages, combined with a contract running until 2023 means potential exit routes would be few and far between if Man Utd wished to part ways.

As such, the likelihood of bringing a world-class stopper to Old Trafford are now virtually nil.

Real determination hands Man Utd centre-back incentive

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s hopes of getting their hands on an experienced partner for Harry Maguire next season have been given a lift.

Real Madrid are reported to have reduced their asking price for France centre-back Raphael Varane. Los Blancos want a quick resolution to the saga with Varane, who is so far, refusing to sign an extension in the Spanish capital.

Recent reports have claimed Real had put a £60m (€70m) price tag on Varane, but with the clock ticking that has been lowered. As such, Real are prepared to let him go for £42.9m (€50m), according to the source.

That will be welcome news at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the former Lens academy product.

