Want-away €35m Man Utd target told he can move this summer

Manchester United have received a transfer boost after Bayern Munich informed them they won’t stand in their way if they want to sign Jerome Boateng this summer.

United are known to be in the market for a central defender to supplement the signing of right-back Diogo Dalot from Porto and the expected £52.5m arrival of midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk – and Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld had emerged as their No 1 target.

But with Spurs demanding anything from between £62million to £75million for the 29-year-old (depending on which sources you read), reports had emerged that United had reservations about paying so much for the Belgian.

Indeed, United have since been linked with seven other potential centre-half signings, of which Boateng is one.

And now Bayern insist they won’t stand in the player’s way should United follow up their initial interest with a suitable bid.

Assessing the player’s future at the Allianz Arena, Bayern’s chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Sport Bild: “His thoughts about leaving Bayern still exist, as his agent has told me.

“We know that this topic might be approaching. When a club is interested and Jerome says that he wants to join this club, we will consider it.

“I don’t hide the fact that we have a financial threshold, but it won’t be low for sure. But I know that Jerome is thinking about leaving.”

Bayern are believed to be seeking around €35million (£30.8m) for the 29-year-old.

Alderweireld, meanwhile, has since hinted he could stay at Tottenham after all.

