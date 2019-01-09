War of words continues as Bolton chairman launches scathing attack on Forest Green counterpart

Bolton chairman Ken Anderson has described Forest Green counterpart Dale Vince as “one of the strangest people” he has met in football.

Anderson fanned the flames of their on-going row, which centres on the collapsed transfer of Forest Green striker Christian Doidge to Bolton.

The Bolton chief has again refuted allegations of broken promises made by Vince over the deal and said it would be decided in court whether there had been any breach of contract.

“Despite what the media and Dale Vince, the chairman of Forest Green Rovers, has said about us being unable to sign players as we are in an embargo, I can confirm that we have had directions from the English Football League on how we can sign players,” Anderson said on Bolton’s official website.

“As regards Dale, I can only say that during my several telephone discussions with him, l have found him to probably be one of the strangest people that I have ever come across in football – and in my 20 plus years in the game, I have met hundreds of players, managers, directors and club owners, so that’s saying something.”

Vince questioned Anderson’s attitude towards running Bolton in a statement released on Sunday when he confirmed Doidge would not be signing permanently for the Championship club.

Doidge, 26, joined Bolton on loan at the end of August, with the switch expected to be made permanent in January.

Vince claims Forest Green have paid the forward’s wages for the last four months and that contracts have been breached.

Anderson added: “What I can say is that he knows what he agreed in August 2018 and I have made it clear that we are still prepared to make the first payment, as always agreed from the outset, being next week when we receive the EFL distribution monies.

“If this is not now acceptable, then so be it, but don’t go blaming me for disappointing Christian as we have made it absolutely clear that he is welcome here.

“As regards the breach of contract claims, well that will be for the courts to determine, if it gets that far, as we intend to adhere to the agreement next week and if he rejects the payment, then as I said, it will be for the courts to determine which party is in breach of contract.”

Anderson “vigorously denied” allegations he attempted to negotiate a deal with Doidge before speaking with Vince.

Anderson also made reference to Vince’s veganism – Forest Green are a strictly meat-free club – by posting links to a previous row the latter had had with Carlisle chairman Andrew Jenkins.

The EFL have confirmed they in talks with both clubs in a bid to find “an appropriate solution that meets the requirements of our regulations”.

“The problem has arisen as a result of Bolton Wanderers being placed under a registration embargo which wasn’t in place when both clubs entered into the initial loan agreement in August 2018,” the EFL said.

In the summer, Bolton players went on strike after they were not paid.

They avoided administration in September after former owner Eddie Davies gave the club a loan just days before he died.

On December 10, Anderson insisted there would be no mass exodus of players during the January transfer window to try to balance the club’s books.

Wanderers confirmed on Saturday that the permanent deal which had been in place to sign fellow loanee Remi Matthews had been cancelled, also due to the registration embargo, with the goalkeeper back at Norwich.