War of words ensues as Everton boss Silva aims dig at Liverpool celebration

Marco Silva has responded to Jurgen Klopp’s claim that the Merseyside derby is “a kind of World Cup final” for Everton by pointing out how Liverpool celebrated their late winner in the last one.

Reds boss Klopp was quoted by a number of national newspapers last week as saying ahead of his side visiting Goodison Park on Sunday: “We all know for them, it’s a kind of World Cup final.”

He added in his press conference on Friday: “I’m not sure it’s possible to be more motivated than we were in the previous derby.

“I won’t celebrate like I did at Anfield again.”

The last meeting at Anfield on December 2 saw the hosts win 1-0, with Divock Origi punishing a mistake by Jordan Pickford by heading home in stoppage time and Klopp running on to the pitch to celebrate with Alisson Becker.

Silva was asked on Friday what he made of Klopp’s comments, and the Everton manager laughed and said: “It is a special game for both, for the city also, for our fans a special match, for their fans also a special match.

“I didn’t see a big difference. I managed my first Merseyside derby last December and what I felt was a special match for both teams, and like they celebrated that lucky goal – that lucky moment they had in the last seconds of the match – (like it) was the final of a World Cup for us and for them.”