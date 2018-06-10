War of words heats up as Guardiola responds to Yaya claims

Yaya Toure: Future up in the air at Manchester City

Yaya Toure has been branded “a liar” by Pep Guardiola after the Manchester City boss hit back at suggestions and accusations about his management and personality.

Speaking to France Football, Toure accused Guardiola of racism and claimed that he wanted to ‘bust the myth’ of his management.

In the days that followed, Toure’s agent Dimitri Seluk also spoke about the allegations.

“God sees everything. As a man who acted with Yaya, the legend of the club, which under different pretexts did not give the opportunity to go on the field,” Seluk said.

“He turned all Africa against himself, many African fans turned away from Manchester City. And I’m sure that many African shamans in the future will not allow Guardiola to win the Champions League.

“This will be for Guardiola an African curse. Life will show whether I am right or not.”

But speaking to Spanish broadcaster TV3, Guardiola refuted the suggestions made by Toure and Seluk.

“They were lies and he knows it,” Guardiola said.

“We were together for two years and he says it now – he never told me to my face.”

Toure, allowed to leave Manchester City on a free transfer at the end of the season, is now expected to sign for West Ham, with the midfielder suggesting he would look to play on in England for “just £1 a week”.

