Ward targets Liverpool No 1 spot; is up for three-way fight

Danny Ward is now aiming to become Liverpool’s No. 1 goalkeeper after impressing during his loan spell at promoted Huddersfield last season.

Ward played an integral role as David Wagner’s men sealed promotion to the Premier League for the first time after beating Reading in the Championship play-off final.

The 24-year-old saved a penalty as the Terriers saw off the Royals in a shoot-out at Wembley, but the Wales stopper is now back at Anfield and has been given the chance to compete with Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius for a starting spot ahead of the new season.

However, Ward insists that his main focus is providing Klopp with “the best goalkeeper that we can potentially give.”

“The more ‘keepers we have got with quality, the better,” he told LiverpoolFC.com.

“The manager has talked about us having competition between us, which can only be healthy for the squad in general.

“That’s our aim every day—to push each other as far as we can because we want Liverpool to have the best goalkeeper that we can potentially give them.

“The manager knows the three boys are more than capable. It’s a fight for the No.1 [spot], but we’ll be helping each other along the way.”

Ward’s season at Huddersfield was arguably the most productive loan of any Liverpool player in 2016/17, making 46 starts for Town.

“It was a crazy 12 months really, an unbelievable experience,” he explained in the report on This is Anfield.

“I went there to go and play some games, and obviously we had the fairytale ending, which was a fantastic experience that I’ll definitely never forget.

“It gives you that reassurance, playing on the big stages as well. The schedule of fixtures is a lot more hectic than it would be in the Premier League.

“Experience-wise, it was unbelievable. Hopefully that’ll hold me in good stead for what’s to come in the future.”