Klopp still has no idea who should be Liverpool’s No 1

Jurgen Klopp has vowed to give all three goalkeepers a run-out during pre-season before making a decision on who will start the season as Liverpool’s No 1.

The Reds boss sees no reason to sign a new No 1 this summer, despite criticisms being fired at Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius on several occasions last season.

And with Danny Ward returning to the club from a season-long loan at Huddersfield last year, Liverpool boss Klopp believes his goalkeeper options have never been better.

“That’s very comfortable for the manager, three really good goalkeepers,” Klopp told the club’s official website.

“It is like it is and nothing is decided, they can all show how good they are. I don’t want to bring doubt so that they start doubting.

“They are at a fantastic club and a fantastic football club needs fantastic goalkeepers. We had a really good goalkeeping season.

“Yes, it was a little bit difficult for Loris but I’m sure he had his part in the development of Simon, who played a really good season.

“And Danny played a fantastic season at Huddersfield with a big success at the end.

“We have three goalkeepers and they can all show what they are able to do, and then we will see who will start.”

Karius out to prove himself

Of the three goalkeeping options, it is perhaps Karius who has the most to prove.

The German struggled when given a chance last season, but the former Mainz 05 star is determined to hit the ground running this time around.

After struggling on his move to Merseyside, however, Karius is determined to fight back this campaign.

“I didn’t have an easy first season with a bit of a struggle and injuries,” he told LiverpoolFC.com.

“Now I want to prove myself, do better than last season and win the shirt back.

“It was a new experience for me, with a lot to learn. Even in the negative spell, I took positives out of it and learned a lot that was new to me.

“I feel strong mentally and also on the pitch. I want to prove myself.”