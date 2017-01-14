Warne celebrates Rotherham job with win over of-colour Norwich

Paul Warne celebrated becoming Rotherham manager until the end of the season by masterminding a surprise 2-1 win over his hometown club.

Warne, who has been interim boss at the struggling Millers since November, watched on as goals from Jerry Yates and Tom Adeyemi downed the 10-men Canaries for just a fourth win of the season.

Rotherham are now nine points from safety and will hope that this can be the catalyst for an unlikely fight against the drop in the second half of the season.

Norwich were hampered by the early dismissal of Nelson Oliveira but drew level through Cameron Jerome only to go on and lose their ninth game in the last 13 Championship matches, which had fans chanting for boss Alex Neil’s sacking.

With Rotherham top scorer Danny Ward, the subject of several bids this January, and fellow frontmen Dexter Blackstock and Peter Odemwingie out injured, the Millers handed youngster Yates his first league start.

And the 20-year-old needed just seven minutes to ensure it was a day to remember as he put the Millers in front.

Adeyemi, a former Norwich player, burst through the defence and rolled the ball across goal where Yates could not miss, slamming home his first league goal.

Norwich’s plight became that much tougher in the 18th minute as Oliveira was dismissed for stupidly hitting out at Millers defender Kirk Broadfoot, with Geoff Eltringham correctly producing the red card.

It was turning into one of those afternoons for the Canaries when Jonny Howson hobbled off injured, but Neil’s men came strong in the final part of the first half and it was only some miraculous defending that kept them from levelling up.

Cameron Jerome forged down the left and crossed for Jacob Murphy, whose header was palmed away by Lewis Price into the path of Timm Klose, but the defender saw his shot from inside the six-yard box brilliantly blocked by Joe Mattock as the Millers survived.

That survival act could only last five minutes into the second half as the 10 men drew level.

Some lovely footwork from Wes Hoolahan created space which saw him sent a pinpoint cross for Jerome to crash home a low diving header.

But the Millers did not roll over and regained their lead just five minutes later when Adeyemi rose highest to head Mattock’s cross past John Ruddy.

That allowed Rotherham to regain their mojo and they looked the more likely team to extend their lead. But Yates put a sitter wide from close range, Ruddy saved Anthony Forde’s effort with his feet and Jon Taylor had a header cleared off the line.

Norwich threw bodies forward late on but they could not test Price as they lost again to slip eight points adrift of the top six.