Warning signs for Man Utd as Solskjaer at odds with board over budget

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Manchester United board have been unable to find agreement over the club’s summer transfer budget, a report claims.

United have had a dramatic upturn in form under the Norwegian since sacking Jose Mourinho in December, and Solskjaer was given the job on a full-time basis last week.

Jadon Sancho, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Kalidou Koulibaly are the four names reportedly on Solskjaer’s list to transform United into title contenders.

The Metro claims that Solskjaer will be expected to work under a similar structure to his predecessors, who were given most of the responsibility for signings by executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

However, the report continues by saying ‘Solskjaer is unsure how much he’ll have to spend this summer after failing to agree on a transfer budget with the club’s board.’

The ‘uncertainty’ over the club’s summer budget has been brought about by their Premier League position, as Champions League qualification would net Solskjaer another £60million on top of his budget, but a top four finish is far from certain.

The likes of Juan Mata and Ander Herrera are yet to resolve their futures at the club, with the potential that both players could leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

If that was the case, then the club would ‘feel inclined to allocate more financial help to Solskjaer’ as he would need to replace two valuable players.

Those factors mean it is unlikely that the Red Devils will be able to get their transfer plans straight until the end of the campaign at the earliest.