Warnock explains the qualities he saw in Cardiff new boy Sala

Neil Warnock has explained exactly what qualities he saw in Emiliano Sala after Cardiff City spent £15million to sign the Argentina striker from Nantes.

The Bluebirds swooped to sign the forward from the French side on Saturday evening, shattering their club record to bring in the forward on a deal until summer 2022.

Horrific reports on Tuesday morning suggested Sala was on board a light aircraft which has gone missing in the English Channel. We’re keeping everything crossed in the hunt for the 28-year-old.

And, having netted 15 goals in 23 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 club this season, Warnock charged Sala with scoring the goals to lead Cardiff to safety this season.

“We’re optimistic about that,” Warnock said prior to the move being announced.

“The figures quoted weren’t right, I think it’s around £15m which is a lot, but that’s what strikers cost even in the Championship now.

“We’re not in the other bracket where we can spend anything.

“I like him, he’s a hard worker, he’s not going to knock the walls down straight away, but we need strikers. So if I could get them [Sala and Niasse] I would.

“That’s going to be the difference between now and the end of the season, whether we can score goals.”

Warnock then reiterated his belief that Sala would put a shift in for Cardiff.

“The people we’re looking at are types of players who will fit in with our squad,” Warnock added.

“We don’t look at your [Cristiano] Ronaldos. Sala is hard working who works his socks off for the team, doesn’t catch the eye at times but a manager’s type of player.

“And Niasse, I did my homework with him, got good reports about how he’d fit in with me from [Everton and former Sheffield United defender Phil] Jagielka, who told me about his strengths and how he could see it working between us.

“We can’t be bringing in players who think they’re better than us, because it would just disrupt us.”

Sala was not registered in time to line up for Cardiff in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Newcastle.