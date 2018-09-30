Warnock gutted as Cardiff remain winless

Neil Warnock admitted he was “gutted” that Cardiff City couldn’t get a result from their game with Burnley.

Cardiff fell to a 2-1 defeat at home despite Josh Murphy’s second half equaliser, meaning they remain winless after seven games.

Warnock told BBC Sport: “Heart doesn’t get you any points, I am gutted today. Two sloppy goals and we didn’t get the rub of the green.

“We should have had a penalty for handball but it depends which referee you get. Today, no chance.

“I thought we were the far better side but at least we’ve got a straightforward one next weekend at Wembley.

“Josh Murphy has got to learn, he will get better and he was a threat. He could have done more but he’s a good lad. I thought Callum Paterson was superb.”

Cardiff travel to Tottenham next Saturday for their next game.