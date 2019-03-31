Warnock in explosive rant at standard of officials after Chelsea defeat

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock was furious with the officials after his side were on the wrong end of two contentious decisions in their defeat to Chelsea.

Chelsea produced a dramatic late show at Cardiff to keep their Champions League hopes alive with a controversial 2-1 victory.

Victor Camarasa swept Cardiff ahead with a delicious volley straight after the restart, before Chelsea scored twice in the final six minutes through Cesar Azpilicueta and substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The win moves Chelsea to within one point of fourth-placed Manchester United, but Azpilicueta’s equaliser was mired in controversy as he looked two yards offside when heading in after Marcos Alonso had flicked on Willian’s corner.

Cardiff were also furious that Antonio Rudiger escaped a red card for dragging down Kenneth Zohore moments later with the striker breaking through on goal.

Rudiger was only shown a yellow card by referee Craig Pawson, but there was worse to come for Cardiff when Loftus-Cheek beat Lee Peltier to Willian’s deep cross to head home in the first of four minutes of stoppage time.

The result is particularly painful for a Cardiff side who had looked like ending a run of 16 successive Premier League defeats against sides currently in the top six.

“It’s difficult because I am really flat. I am so proud of my players. To get let down by the officials… roll on VAR,” Warnock told Sky Sports.

“We worked three weeks for this but to get let down by decisions… no major decisions went for us. They don’t realise what is at stake. If I was a Burnley or a Brighton fan, they will be absolutely loving it today.

“It’s not our fault an official can’t see that, it is the most obvious offside I have ever seen or the most certain penalty I have ever seen.

“What goes through my mind? Is it payback time for me over the years?

“It’s the best league in the world but the worst officials. They don’t understand what is at stake. They shouldn’t make mistakes at this level.

“Why am I working at 70 years of age for things like that to happen? It’s not very often I am lost for words.

“My players feel like they have been kicked in the teeth. We’ve been kicked so many times. I don’t deserve officials like that today. There is no excuse for that, it’s criminal.

“if my players feel like they look in the dressing room, that’s the end of our season. But how many times have we bounced back this season?”