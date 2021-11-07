Neil Warnock makes Middlesbrough revelation following new appointment

Neil Warnock has claimed he was already aware Middlesbrough had a replacement for him prior to losing his job on Saturday evening.

Following Boro’s 1-1 draw against promotion-pushing West Brom, it was announced that Warnock would be leaving the club. The club have failed to win in their last four fixtures, however still sit just four points adrift of the top six. Despite this, Warnock admitted he had been told he would be leaving the club before his match-up against The Baggies.

“I was told this morning that I was leaving the club today,” he revealed.

“They’re going in a different direction, which is their prerogative, [Chairman] Steve [Gibson]’s prerogative. They’ve got someone to come in, I’ve had his name mentioned the last few weeks.”

“I’m disappointed in the fact that I felt that, apart from Steve, I haven’t had much support at the club, bringing players in.

“I can see that they want to look further than this season, but I think if I’d have had support behind the scenes I think we could’ve done it [achieved promotion] this season.

Boro have now announced they have replaced Warnock with former Premier League boss Chris Wilder.

The new position will be Wilder’s first job since his dismissal from Sheffield United in March 2021.

The decision also comes just one game after Warnock broke the long-standing record for most games managed in English professional football.

Wilder’s first game in charge will be against Millwall following the international break.

Six of the most humiliating derby defeats – including THAT Manchester derby

Warnock pride in squad left behind

Warnock admitted he was proud of the squad he was leaving in the hands of Wilder.

Speaking after the draw, Warnock revealed he had told his players he would be departing the club ten minutes before kick-off.

He then asked his players to let him leave on a positive note, and the experienced manager admitted he felt the players didn’t disappoint.

He said: “I thought they were super today the players.