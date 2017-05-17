Warnock one of four players released in Wigan clearout

Former England defender Stephen Warnock and experienced midfielder Gabriel Obertan are among four players released by recently relegated side Wigan.

Latics, who were relegated to Sky Bet League One after a disappointing first season back in the second tier, also confirmed that Jussi Jaaskelainen and Andrew Taylor will leave the club when their contracts expire on June 30.

However, David Perkins and Jordan Flores have been offered new deals at the DW Stadium.

Warnock, who started his career at Liverpool and has also played for the likes of Blackburn, Aston Villa and Leeds, told the club’s official website: “I will always remain thankful for the opportunity the club gave me and also the way in which the fans embraced me and supported the team through the highs and lows.

“I am sure that Wigan Athletic will bounce back next season and I wish everyone at the club well in the future.”