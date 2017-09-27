Warnock says unlikely figure inspired Cardiff win over Leeds

Kenneth Zohore scored twice and Junior Hoilett added a beauty as Cardiff swept aside Leeds 3-1 to replace them at the league summit.

Leeds had skipper Liam Cooper sent off at the end of the first half before Kemar Roofe struck a consolation for the visitors.

Warnock later pointed out the unlikely role that Sedaka had played in Cardiff’s win after watching the American in concert last week.

“I was watching him and wondering what’s he still doing it for. He’s 78 and he was fantastic,” said 68-year-old Warnock.

“The fans were brilliant there and that’s how I feel at times.

“Like Neil Sedaka said, it’s what keeps you going.”

Cardiff’s victory was all the more impressive as injuries had deprived them of midfielders Joe Ralls and Aron Gunnarsson and full-back Jazz Richards after the weekend win at Sunderland.

Richards’ absence looks like being a lengthy one with the Wales international set to miss his country’s final 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland next month.

“It doesn’t look very good for Jazz, he could be out for two or three months,” Warnock said.

“He might need an operation because he’s done his ankle. He’s seen a surgeon and going to have an op.”

On the victory, Warnock added: “I’m proud of the whole club, the fans were fantastic, the players responded and I thought there was excitement all over the show.

“I thought the strikers looked dangerous all the time and it was great to see Ken get two taps-ins.

“I told him it would be one from a yard that gets him back on it.”