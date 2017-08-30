WATCH: Coutinho, van Dijk, Sanchez, Costa et al – will they stay or go?

The 2017 summer transfer window is building to an incredible crescendo, with several big-money deals set to go through on Thursday.

Barcelona’s pursuit of Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho looks like it will come to a successful conclusion and striker Divock Origi could also be off – but there may be several new arrivals at Anfield, with Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk and Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Thomas Lemar moving to Merseyside.

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez is top of Manchester City’s wanted list, while Chelsea are set for a hectic few days of wheeling and dealing as they look to resolve Diego Costa’s future and secure possible deals for Danny Drinkwater, Riyad Mahrez and Fernando Llorente.

West Brom have bagged Kieran Gibbs from the Gunners, and are likely to hold out for as big a price as possible for Jonny Evans, with Arsenal, Manchester City and Leicester City all interested in the Northern Ireland defender.

We’ll have all the news as each deal progresses on TEAMtalk, so stay tuned and keep track of all the completed deals here.