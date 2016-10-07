WATCH: Enner Valencia fakes injury to avoid being arrested

Enner Valencia went to incredible lengths to evade Ecuadorian police who had an arrest warrant for unpaid child maintenance bills.

Police first tried to apprehend the on-loan Everton striker after the team bus arrived in Quito for Ecuador’s World Cup qualifier against over Chile, but he managed to escape arrest and play until stoppage time in the second-half.

With police waiting on the sidelines to try another arrest attempt, Valencia reportedly feigned an injury and left the pitch on a golf cart with authorities chasing after him.

Enner Valencia was taken off on a stretcher with oxygen during the game. pic.twitter.com/ZTsP8hNOxx — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) October 6, 2016

De Ripley. Enner Valencia salió en camilla, casi lo arrestan y lo llevaron con prisa a la ambulancia y así salió del estadio. Que cosas. pic.twitter.com/I7VnAWYLC3 — Andrés Muñoz Araneda (@andresmunoza) October 6, 2016

Valencia’s team-mates then argued with the police in order for Valencia to escape to the changing rooms before Ecuador staff handed over a document to allow the West Ham striker to go back to the team hotel.

This gave Valencia’s lawyer enough time to get a judge to eventually quash the arrest warrant a couple of hours later.