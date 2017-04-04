Everton tackles ‘hard to accept’, Wijanldum bemoans

Gini Wijnaldum has torn into Everton’s approach to Saturday’s Merseyside derby, saying some of their players were lucky to see red for several poor tackles.

Ross Barkley’s challenge on Dejan Lovren was the most highlighted of these challenges, and while Jurgen Klopp refused to pass judgement, his counterpart Ronald Koeman was quick to defend his player.

However, Wijnaldum felt that wasn’t the only poor tackle made by Toffees players during the game, and the Dutchman – speaking to Sky Sports – felt it was only fortune that prevented someone getting seriously injured.

Wijnaldum told SSNHQ: “The tackles, especially those from the players from Everton made on our players, it was hard to see, hard to accept, because I think you can play the game really hard, but not with the intention to give someone an injury.

“For me, my opinion, that is a bad thing, because you have to play the game fair. Of course you can play hard, to win, but not to injure the player, because that’s not part of the game.

“I saw a few, even in the replay, I saw a few tackles that had to be red.”

Liverpool face Bournemouth on Wednesday at Anfield hoping for another win towards their quest to finish in the top four, and Wijnaldum was asked about the Reds’ struggles against sides in the lower half of the table.

“We dropped a lot of points against teams who are not in the top seven. You can lose against anyone, they are all good opponents. It’s going to be difficult, but it depends on ourselves,” he added.

“What we have to do is be sharp, be confident we can beat everyone, and try to win game-by-game.”