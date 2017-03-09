Watch: Gael Clichy reveals his favourite live music artist

Manchester City’s Gael Clichy loves live music and the artist he has seen on stage and rates as “number one” is Beyonce.

“Beyoncé’s probably the one to show you how to be an artist,” said Clichy in an exclusive video for Footballers Lives.

“When she’s up there, she sings, she dances. You can tell there’s a lot of thinking to the way she wants to set up.

“And it’s nice because you go somewhere, you want to be entertained, you want to listen to good music, you want to see that the person cars about who’s coming to watch her.

“She’s the number one. I’ve seen a few – not many but a few – and so far she’s the greatest I’ve seen.”

Another artist that the French international rates highly is American rapper Snoop.

“I always love Snoop,” he said. “I like his flow. I like the way he raps so that would be one of my favourites.

“It’s one of those where you don’t have an explanation. I like his attitude. I like his work.”