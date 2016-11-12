WATCH: Poland star Lewandowski felled by exploding flare

A probe is set to be launched after Robert Lewandowksi was almost struck by an exploding flare during Poland’s World Cup qualifying win over Romania.

The Bayern Munich hot-shot was waiting for a corner to arrive when the explosion caught him by surprise during the clash in Bucharest on Friday night.

The flare was seemingly thrown from behind the goal and Lewandowski was signalling to officials to remove the object, when the flare then exploded close to him, causing him to fall to the floor clutching his face.

As worried team-mates looked on, the Poland star was then treated by the Poland medical team for a significant period of time, appearing groggy and dazed, before returning to the field of play.

He shook off the incident, however, to score two goals in Poland’s 3-0 win which means he has scored in all four of their World Cup qualifying matches so far.