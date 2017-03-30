Watch: Schweinsteiger asked if Chicago Fire can win World Cup!

New Chicago Fire signing Bastian Schweinsteiger was asked a bizarre question at this introductory press conference on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old has recently moved to the MLS after leaving Manchester United and was certainly left confused by the line of questioning from reporters.

Schweinsteiger was asked: “I wonder, with your addition to this team, is it a fair expectation to see a clear pathway towards a World Cup competition to come out of Chicago?”

The former German international, who won the competition in 2014, turned to Fire boss Veljko Paunovic for some clarity and was told that the question referred to the Club World Cup.

The question was then rephrased by the reporter: “Do you expect now that you’re here, Bastian, that a World Cup goal for Chicago Fire is a realisitic expectation?”

Chicago’s general manager Nelson Rodriguez explained that the Fire do not compete for the World Cup, before Schweinsteiger finally answered the question with his typical class and dignity.

“I think in football everything is realistic and I always believe in the team which I play for that you can win the game,” the German said.

“Even if it is against the best team in the world, you have a chance to win. I experienced it a lot in my career that everything is possible.”