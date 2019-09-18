Ole Gunnar Solskjaer proved you never lose your footballing abilities by chipping a tremendous shot into a wheelie bin during Manchester United training on Wednesday.

United, preparing for Thursday’s Europa League opener against Astana, conducted an open training session in front of the cameras and watching media – and the Norwegian couldn’t resist the opportunity to prove he still has it!

A number of key men are likely to be afforded a rest by United in the Group L match against the Kazakhstan champions at Old Trafford on Thursday evening.

And with Mason Greenwood expected to lead the line in the clash, Solskjaer might just be tempted to keep himself in reserve just in case his side need that sort of accuracy in front of goal!

