WATCH: Zlatan’s acrobatic debut goal in pre-season rout

Zlatan Ibrahimovic needed just four minutes to get Man United fans excited after scoring a wonderful goal on debut in the 5-2 win against Galatasaray.

The legendary Swedish striker unleashed a stunning overhead kick to give the Red Devils the lead in Gothenburg, but goals from Sinan Gumus and Bruma ensured that Jose Mourinho’s side would head into the break behind.

Talk about an instant impact! #ZlatanTime Switch over now to watch live on #MUTVHD. https://t.co/C8QYQI3308 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 30, 2016

Captain Wayne Rooney scored twice in the second half but it was his Swedish team-mate, back in his homeland, who stole the headlines.

Ibrahimovic, like Rooney, David de Gea, Morgan Schneiderlin and Anthony Martial, was making his first appearance of pre-season and was on target inside four minutes in typical style.

Antonio Valencia’s cross was met with an acrobatic overhead kick which bounced up off the turf to beat Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera high to his left.

Sinan Gumus and Bruma scored before half-time to put the Turkish side in front but, after Ibrahimovic went off at the break, Rooney struck twice, once from the penalty spot.

Marouane Fellaini headed a fourth before Juan Mata turned in Michael Carrick’s cross 16 minutes from time to complete the scoring.