Janmaat delighted to start ‘new adventure’ with Watford

Watford have signed defender Daryl Janmaat from Championship side Newcastle for an undisclosed fee, the club has announced.

Holland international Janmaat, who joined Newcastle in July 2014 from Feyenoord, has signed a four-year contract at Vicarage Road. The fee is believed to be around £7.5million.

The 27-year-old said in quotes reported on watfordfc.com: “I’m really happy to be here, it’s a new adventure for me. I was really pleased that Watford showed interest in me because I wanted to play in the Premier League.

“We [Newcastle] lost three times to Watford last season. They had a good season and I hope we can do the same again this year.

“The club is showing great ambition and wants to improve and I want to be part of that.”

Janmaat made 77 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle, scoring four goals. His final outing for the Magpies came in a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Huddersfield Town earlier this month.